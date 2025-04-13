Previous
Next
frustration by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4295

frustration

I need a new computer. Spent 45 minutes trying to get it to open and load anything at all and then gave up and did my taxes on my phone.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact