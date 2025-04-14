Previous
picking out new glasses by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4296

picking out new glasses

These might have been the rejects but who knows since I can’t see anything without my glasses.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact