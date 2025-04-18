Previous
lyndon b johnson memorial library by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4300

lyndon b johnson memorial library

There are over four million pieces of paper in these archive boxes.
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact