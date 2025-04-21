Previous
great-tailed grackle by wiesnerbeth
great-tailed grackle

My niece Annie and I were tortured by these birds all through dinner last night and then there was on in the airport this morning, right by my gate. I know it was after me — they can sense fear.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
