Photo 4303
great-tailed grackle
My niece Annie and I were tortured by these birds all through dinner last night and then there was on in the airport this morning, right by my gate. I know it was after me — they can sense fear.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
