note to self by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4314

note to self

Buy this book for the library. Several photos are turning into notes this week.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
margonaut ace
Oh my goodness, your would have loved our "play" retreat. The pastor read a different children's book for every morning and evening vespers service. I knew I was a goner when she pulled out The Quiltmaker's Gift the first evening.
May 5th, 2025  
