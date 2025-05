missing my wordle partner

My aunt was the kindest, gentlest person. She never argued with anyone — except for the time we adamantly disagreed over the better pie flavor (peach or cherry). She was only eight when I was born and died way too early. Her life wasn’t easy and didn’t turn out the way she planned but she always made the best of things. She never forgot a birthday or an anniversary and always sent a card. We will miss her but I’m glad we spent one last Christmas together.