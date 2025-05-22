Previous
pool deck by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4334

pool deck

I’ve been going to this same pool for 32 years and for the last five years at least two or three times a week. It’s never been renovated and yet I still sometimes look at the tiles and wonder if they’ve always been this way.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
