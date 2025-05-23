Previous
quilt for lily by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4335

quilt for lily

Don’t think it will by finished by her birthday but one can dream.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
