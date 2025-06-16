Previous
folly’s cove panel by wiesnerbeth
Virginia Lee Burton (who wrote and illustrated “The Little House” and “Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel,” formed a co-op of neighborhood women in 1938 and taught them how to design and cut linoleum blocks to print on fabric. The group became so successful that they sold their patterns to department stores and had exhibitions at the Smithsonian. When Burton died in 1968, the group decided to disband and donated all their materials to the Cape Ann Museum in Massachusetts. They, and the businesses and museums who supported their work, agreed to never print the patterns again. This example is held by the Kerlan Collection at the University of Minnesota. https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/the-unlikely-story-of-the-folly-cove-guild-the-best-designers-youve-never-heard-of
