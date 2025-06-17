Sign up
Previous
Photo 4360
wildflower of the day
Shell-leaved penstemon in the meadow outside the Anderson Library. I’m here for a week on a fellowship studying how children’s illustrators depict flowers in picture books.
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
4353
4354
4355
4356
4357
4358
4359
4360
Diane
ace
This is beautiful! Your fellowship sounds like a perfect one for you. Hope you enjoy it! Where is the Anderson Library?
June 23rd, 2025
