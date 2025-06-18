Previous
original watercolor by wiesnerbeth
original watercolor

. . . for the book “Petunia” by Roger Duvoisin. I love the way he just painted splotches of color then outlined them loosely to create the plants.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
