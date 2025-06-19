Sign up
Photo 4362
odd spot for a pinecone
On a highway overpass along a busy road in downtown Minneapolis — not a single tree in sight. In fact, I saw many trees in other parts of the city but no pine trees.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
0
0
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
4358
4359
4360
4361
4362
4363
4364
4365
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th June 2025 1:48pm
