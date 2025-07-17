Previous
creekside gahanna by wiesnerbeth
creekside gahanna

My grandmother ran into this bridge when my dad was maybe 10? 12? 14? No one was hurt, but she never drove again. She couldn’t wait for my dad to get his license at 16 so he could drive her around.
17th July 2025

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
