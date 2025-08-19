Previous
Next
finished project work shirt by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4423

finished project work shirt

I feel like Hermione in the Harry Potter movie where she has the time shifter and she asks “is that what the back of my hair looks like?” Personally I am really quite bald back there. I also definitely need a haircut.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact