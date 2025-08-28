Previous
international dot day is coming! by wiesnerbeth
international dot day is coming!

This year I’m spraying the kids’ coffee filters with water on top of watercolor paper. The marker on the filters is seeping through and making some really great designs on the paper. The dark circles are the marker-colored coffee filters after they’ve been sprayed with water and the lighter spots are where the coffee filters have been removed. We’ll use the actual coffee filters for the bulletin board but I think I might make postcards out of the watercolor paper to use for thank you notes this year. Im so delighted by this project. Hopefully I’m not exploiting the children’s artwork . . .
28th August 2025

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
