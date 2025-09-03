Previous
Next
bird poop on iris leaves by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4438

bird poop on iris leaves

Part of the 3rd graders STEAM lesson this week . . . Why is there so much bird poop in this spot?
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact