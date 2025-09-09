dot day discards

Every year I do a project with every grade for International Dot Day, which is coming up September 15th. The kids color tiny coffee filters with markers, then we spritz them with water to make sort of tie-dye-ish dots. This year I decided to put the dry dots on watercolor paper before spraying them. It’s been making these really great patterns on the watercolor paper that I cut into three-inch squares to use for notes. The kids’ actual dots will eventually go on the bulletin board. As one of the students said, “this is very satisfying.”