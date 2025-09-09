Previous
Next
dot day discards by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4444

dot day discards

Every year I do a project with every grade for International Dot Day, which is coming up September 15th. The kids color tiny coffee filters with markers, then we spritz them with water to make sort of tie-dye-ish dots. This year I decided to put the dry dots on watercolor paper before spraying them. It’s been making these really great patterns on the watercolor paper that I cut into three-inch squares to use for notes. The kids’ actual dots will eventually go on the bulletin board. As one of the students said, “this is very satisfying.”
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact