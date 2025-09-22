Previous
Class sample by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4457

Class sample

Waiting until the last minute as usual. In my defense they were changing their minds about what they wanted me to teach until the end of July — almost a year.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact