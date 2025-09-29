Sign up
Previous
Photo 4464
still trying out my new phone
I’ll get used to it and then they will discontinue this model. It’s the circle of life.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
0
0
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
4464
photos
8
followers
5
following
4457
4458
4459
4460
4461
4462
4463
4464
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
29th September 2025 11:13pm
