gotta love edward gorey
gotta love edward gorey

Found out this book was also made into a game, which now I have tracked down on eBay. Down the rabbit hole again.
2nd October 2025

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
