Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4480
perfect
The second graders are listening to Waka T. Brown’s “Perfect,” then making paper bowls, tearing them apart and gluing them back together — a paper version of kintsugi.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
4480
photos
8
followers
5
following
1227% complete
View this month »
4473
4474
4475
4476
4477
4478
4479
4480
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
16th October 2025 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close