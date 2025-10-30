Previous
still working on the presentation by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4495

still working on the presentation

Chopsticks race after reading “Tricky Chopsticks” by Sylvia Chen. They are fierce competitors.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
