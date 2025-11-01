Previous
dilemma by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4497

dilemma

Take off the stuff I don’t like (birds abd frog) and re-quilt those sections or give to Lily and remake this one.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
A Stowe
Beautiful quilt.I love the composition.
November 2nd, 2025  
marie-elizabeth
@bluelane80 thank you!
November 2nd, 2025  
