Previous
Next
our tree named dottie by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4501

our tree named dottie

. . . has one little seedpod but it was too windy for a clear picture. Also the kids were all screaming because apparently they’ve never felt wind before.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact