periwinkle, hydrangea, crocus, lilac mist by wiesnerbeth
periwinkle, hydrangea, crocus, lilac mist

A small sampling of today’s fabric purchases.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
Love the colors.
November 18th, 2025  
