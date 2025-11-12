Sign up
Photo 4508
popcorn chicken day
I love when Sandra is dishing out lunch . . . You always get extras and then she pull out something from the back — like this gigantic Asian pear.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
