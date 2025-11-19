Previous
getting my oil changed by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4515

getting my oil changed

I hate seeing all these red lines of things to get done but on the flip side, they don’t make you get out of the car for the tire rotation. It was like being on an amusement ride when the steering wheel started spinning.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1236% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact