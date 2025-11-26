Previous
this should be more fun! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4522

That’s what I told my mom after our third disagreement over how I make my cranberry relish. At least we were still laughing.
26th November 2025

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
