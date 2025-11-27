Previous
happy thanksgiving by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4523

happy thanksgiving

. . . it wouldn’t be a holiday unless we argued over the merits (or demerits) of different types of thyme. Jack prefers the Walmart brand, which we did not have.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
