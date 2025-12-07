Previous
unpacked six boxes of not-immediately-necessary items

. . . then found these pompom branches I bought last year in the after-Christmas sales and decided to arrange them in this tin I found. Not to be a total slouch . . . I did unload one small table (that has a broken leg), three table tops with no legs, and the headboard and footboard of an extremely heavy oak bed. Am questioning why I own so many ill-functioning tables . . .
Diane ace
Nice to have some Christmas decorations up while you unpack!

I've been in this house over 8 years and still wonder why I moved some stuff.
