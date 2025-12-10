Previous
secret snowman delivery by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4536

secret snowman delivery

The person who has my name writes some clever poems . . . no clue who that might be . . .
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
margonaut ace
My goodness, obviously an over-achiever. ha ha.
December 12th, 2025  
