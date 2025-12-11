Previous
house rendering by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4537

house rendering

As if I am not procrastinating enough . . . last night I decided to make “new home!” address cards by attempting to draw my new house. Why?
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

margonaut ace
It's wonderful! Looks like a happy house already.
December 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact