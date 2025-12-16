Previous
Next
nature of the week by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4542

nature of the week

I don’t know where our students shop but most of them think these are apples. Sort of concerned about the future in their hands. The latest “guess” on the post-it notes is “they taste yummy but smell bad.” Guess we need a lesson on proper foraging.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Oh dear.
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact