Photo 4542
nature of the week
I don’t know where our students shop but most of them think these are apples. Sort of concerned about the future in their hands. The latest “guess” on the post-it notes is “they taste yummy but smell bad.” Guess we need a lesson on proper foraging.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
1
0
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
17th December 2025 4:51pm
Diane
ace
Oh dear.
December 18th, 2025
