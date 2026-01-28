Previous
Next
what the rest of the house looks like by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4585

what the rest of the house looks like

You’d think i could get a handle on this mess since there’s still no school but im wiped out after chipping the ice in the driveway with a hammer every day.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
1258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact