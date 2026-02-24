Sign up
Photo 4612
still ironing after all these years
Happy 91st birthday to my amazing Mom! My grandfather was a photographer and my mom is the oldest of her four siblings so there are tons of pictures of her. For some reason an extraordinary number of them of her ironing.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
24th February 2026 10:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
