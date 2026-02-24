Previous
still ironing after all these years

Happy 91st birthday to my amazing Mom! My grandfather was a photographer and my mom is the oldest of her four siblings so there are tons of pictures of her. For some reason an extraordinary number of them of her ironing.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Photo Details

