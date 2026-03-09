Previous
re-did this side of the corner by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4625

re-did this side of the corner

9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
Looks good. I like the branch quilt hanger.
March 11th, 2026  
