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part of my present & correct order by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4634

part of my present & correct order

I was very sad the day I ordered these and several other things. The oranges are really making me happy right now.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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