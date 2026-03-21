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lunch by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4637

lunch

I ate at the table in my living room in front of the open window while I read my book. It was very pleasant.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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