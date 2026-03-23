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Photo 4639
roasted pierogis
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 16
Taken
23rd March 2026 7:45pm
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