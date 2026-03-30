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needlepoint project by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4646

needlepoint project

I designed this as a cross stitch pattern in 1988 when I was working at the Ohio Historical Foundation but I never made it myself.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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