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it’s dogwood tree observation day! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4654

it’s dogwood tree observation day!

This is the “garden” dogwood tree, which is significantly less interesting than the native dogwood.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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