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Photo 4669
chrysalis
My friend Angie overwintered three chrysalises on this stick in her garage. Moved the stick out to the tree so they would look more natural for my photo — haha! One has already hatched/emerged and one had a wasp inside. This one is almost ready.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 16
Taken
22nd April 2026 5:05pm
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