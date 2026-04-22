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chrysalis by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4669

chrysalis

My friend Angie overwintered three chrysalises on this stick in her garage. Moved the stick out to the tree so they would look more natural for my photo — haha! One has already hatched/emerged and one had a wasp inside. This one is almost ready.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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