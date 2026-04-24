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Photo 4671
only picture i took today
For next week’s lesson plan.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
24th April 2026 10:22am
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