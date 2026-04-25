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pink lady’s slippers! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4672

pink lady’s slippers!

I had an elaborate plan to drive to Long Island in a couple weeks to go to a plein air lady’s slipper drawing class with an artist/illustrator that I love. My friend’s Marianne convinced me to drive to her sister’s house (only 1.25 hours away) to see the lady’s slippers growing in her front yard instead — Betsy even brought out a little chair so I could sit outside and pretend I was in the plein air class. I was kind of terrible at drawing in the wild but I had a really lovely time. Next year I’ll bring more supplies than just a pencil.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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