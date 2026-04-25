pink lady’s slippers!

I had an elaborate plan to drive to Long Island in a couple weeks to go to a plein air lady’s slipper drawing class with an artist/illustrator that I love. My friend’s Marianne convinced me to drive to her sister’s house (only 1.25 hours away) to see the lady’s slippers growing in her front yard instead — Betsy even brought out a little chair so I could sit outside and pretend I was in the plein air class. I was kind of terrible at drawing in the wild but I had a really lovely time. Next year I’ll bring more supplies than just a pencil.