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Photo 4734
pawpaw leaves
At Alum Springs Park. I’m now covered in mosquito bites. One of my nieces has just developed a mosquito-repellent lotion made with natural ingredients. Unfortunately it’s still in production so it wasn’t able to save me today.
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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365
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iPhone 16
Taken
27th June 2026 11:31am
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