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pawpaw leaves by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4734

pawpaw leaves

At Alum Springs Park. I’m now covered in mosquito bites. One of my nieces has just developed a mosquito-repellent lotion made with natural ingredients. Unfortunately it’s still in production so it wasn’t able to save me today.
27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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