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larkspur by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4735

larkspur

Too rainy for a long walk but managed to get one photo. Last year at almost this exact day, I was in New York painting larkspurs (and other flowers in bouquets) with two friends in an artist’s open studio.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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