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painting stars by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4736

painting stars

It took four coats to cover up the “recycle” icons on the cardboard. Next I’m adding some flowers — based on a picture I saw in a magazine probably seven or eight years ago and have been carrying around ever since. No craft before its time.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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