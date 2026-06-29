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Previous
Photo 4736
painting stars
It took four coats to cover up the “recycle” icons on the cardboard. Next I’m adding some flowers — based on a picture I saw in a magazine probably seven or eight years ago and have been carrying around ever since. No craft before its time.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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365
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iPhone 16
Taken
29th June 2026 3:03pm
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