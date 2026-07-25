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Photo 4762
lily and kevin’s bridal shower
My sister-in-law outdid herself and made such a special day for the two of them.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 16
Taken
25th July 2026 3:40pm
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