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one of my new bookcases by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4765

one of my new bookcases

Thank goodness my friend Meredith came over to help me put it together yesterday.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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