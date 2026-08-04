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haloumi with corn and tomatoes by wiesnerbeth
Photo 4772

haloumi with corn and tomatoes

One pan with poblanos; the other with green peppers — for the non-spicy German girl (me!).
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
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Diane ace
Haha. My grandson and I frequently make two different pans, or I take my portion out before he adds more spice. Looks good.
August 5th, 2026  
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